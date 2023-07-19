ADVERTISEMENT

Sharavathi project: Forest Minister directs officers to file interlocutory application in SC to allow grant of land to displaced families

July 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre has directed the officers to file an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court to allow the grant of land to the families who lost land for the Sharavathi reservoir project decades ago.

He gave this direction in a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, legislators from the Malnad region, and officers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Following the objections by the court, the de-notification of forest land being granted to the land losers was withdrawn by the previous government. Later, the State government wrote to the Centre seeking its approval for denotification. However, the Centre returned the proposal, suggesting a suitable decision with respect to court orders.

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, had written to the Ministers concerned to hold the meeting with regard to land issues bothering people in the Malnad region. Ahead of the elections, the Congress had promised the people of the Malnad region that it would resolve the issues if it came to power.

The meeting also discussed the necessity of a joint survey of land by the Revenue and Forest Departments. 

Minister for Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra, legislators Sharada Puryanaik, Bheemanna Naik, Belur Gopalakrishna, Legal Adviser to Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna and officers attended the meeting.

