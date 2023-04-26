ADVERTISEMENT

Sharath Bachegowda’s wife’s car damaged, robbed

April 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hoskote incumbent MLA Sharath Bachegowda’s wife Partibha’s car was damaged, broken into, and her bag and mobile phone stolen in Hoskote on Wednesday morning. Ms. Partibha, who has been campaigning for her husband, had been to Parvatipura with other women workers. She had parked her car by the street side and was carrying out door-to-door campaigning. By the time she returned, she found the windshield of the car had been smashed and the articles missing. The incident took a political colour and tension prevailed in the area. The police have booked a case and are looking for CCTV footage. 

