Sharath Bache Gowda raises breach of privilege issue

Independent member Sharath Bache Gowda on Monday raised the breach of privilege issue against Hoskote City Municipal Council officials for violating protocol while launching development works of ₹8 crore in his constituency on Saturday.

Officials conducted the programme at the behest of the Minister Nagaraj (MTB). He was invited to the programme on Friday evening, a few hours before the foundation stone-laying ceremony of development works, Mr. Gowda said, in the Legislative Assembly.

The followers of Mr. Nagaraj and Hoskote MLA Mr. Gowda clashed during the foundation stone-laying ceremony, leading to a police lathi charge on them. Many supporters of Mr. Gowda had gathered at the ceremony that was being presided over by Mr. Nagaraj. Mr. Gowda and his supporters raised slogans against Mr. Nagaraj and police resorted to lathi charge. Earlier, Mr. Gowda submitted a notice to Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri seeking permission to raise the issue of breach of his privilege. When the Speaker told the member that he would give him time after lunch to raise the matter since he had not read the notice given to him, Congress members opposed the Speaker’s move and staged a dharna before the chair.

Later, when Mr. Kageri said that Opposition cannot pressurise him to conduct House proceedings, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah appealed to party members to withdraw the dharna. After lunch, Mr. Gowda raised the issue and held the police accountable for the lathi charge that injured supporters. The Speaker has reserved his decision on the matter.