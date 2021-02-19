Sharath Bache Gowda likely to join Congress

Bengaluru

19 February 2021 00:00 IST

Sharath Bache Gowda, Independent MLA from Hoskote constituency, and son of B.N. Bache Gowda (BJP MP), met AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday and is said to have expressed his desire to join the Congress.

Dinesh Gundu Rao and Krishna Byre Gowda, former Ministers and party MLAs, were present when Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda met Mr. Surjewala.

Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda won the byelections against Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) in Hoskote constituency. He had contested on BJP ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections but lost to Mr. Nagaraju, when in the Congress. After losing to Mr. Sharat Bache Gowda, he was made MLC and then minister by the BJP government.

Meanwhile, leaders belonging to the Scheduled Caste (Left) met Mr. Surjewala and urged him to appoint a working president belonging to their community, which has a population of 60 lakh. Currently, there are five working presidents - Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed, Ramalinga Reddy, and R. Dhruvanarayana. A delegation of SC (Left) leaders led by former social welfare minister H Anjaneya, Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah and MLC R B Timmapur met Mr Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in the state.

Mr. Surjewala met party leaders ahead of the polls to BBMP, taluk, and zilla panchayats. He said the Congress will launch a door-to-door, block-wise, and ward-wise awareness campaign-cum-protest on Bengaluru’s problems.

Mr. Surjewala had lunch at senior leader C.M. Ibrahim’s residence in what was considered as the party’s attempt to retain him. Mr. Ibrahim is said to be considering quitting the Congress. “We didn’t discuss politics. Mr. Ibrahim won’t quit the Congress,” Mr. Surjewala said.

MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan met AICC general secretary and said the party must take action against former mayor R Sampath Raj for his alleged role in the D J Halli riots. All Congress MLAs were in support of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who had accused Raj of conspiring against him during the riots, Mr Khan said.