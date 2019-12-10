Sharath Bache Gowda keeps his options open

BJP rebel and Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda, who defeated the former Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) in a tough triangular fight in Hoskote constituency by a margin of over 10,000 votes, is keeping his next political move close to his heart.

Mr. Sharath, who was expelled from the BJP after he refused to withdraw his candidature, had lost to Mr. Nagaraju by a margin of around 6,000 votes in his poll debut in 2018.

Without committing about his future decision, he told reporters that he had to discuss the issue with local leaders and workers who toiled hard for his victory. “Those who supported me are local leaders and workers who have been with (B.N.) Bache Gowda [his father and Chickballapur BJP MP]. There is no hurry for me to make a decision. I will consult leaders and workers before taking a decision,” he said.

When asked if he would consult his father, he said, “He stayed away from my campaign. He may give me advice but that advice is not binding on me.” On the absence of his father from the BJP candidate’s campaign, he said, “There is no base for the BJP here. If you see elections from 2008, we have been building the base and those leaders and workers worked for my campaign.”