Sharath Ananthamurthy takes charge as VC of Kuvempu University

March 07, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sharath Ananthamurthy took charge as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharath Ananathamurthy took charge as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta, university campus, near Shivamogga, on Thursday. He has a term of four years.

He took charge from S.V. Krishnamurthy, who was Vice Chancellor (acting). Registrar A.L. Manjunath, Registrar (Evaluation) S.M. Gopinath and others were present.

Addressing the officers soon after taking charge, Sharath Ananthamurthy said he was proud to be appointed Vice Chancellor of the university named after the great poet, Kuvempu. He would wish to engage in dialogue with all the stakeholders of the university and focus on strengthening the institute academically.

