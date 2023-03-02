ADVERTISEMENT

Sharat Bacche Gowda stages protest

March 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sharat Bacche Gowda, Congress MLA, staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Vidhana Soudha premises on Thursday, alleging that Minister N. Nagaraju (M.T.B.) was blocking the release of funds for development of his constituency Hoskote. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar called on Mr. Gowda and expressed his support to him.

“For the last six months, 27 developmental works that were supposed be taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore in various hoblis have been stalled. The Minister has ensured that funds are not released and works cannot be taken up,” he alleged, in a press conference. He added while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sanctioned the money, it was deliberately stopped by Mr. Nagaraju who feels that his own political career will be harmed if Mr. Bacche Gowda grows popular in the constituency.

