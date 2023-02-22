Sharanbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha offers ₹2.5 crore scholarship for I PU students

February 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite Pre-University College run by Sharanbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha has announced a scholarship of ₹2.5 crore for meritorious students taking admission to I PU in the institution from this academic year.

The scholarships will be given in the name of the ninth peetadhipati of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Doddappa Appa.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, peetadhipati of Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Sharanabasappa Appa and chairperson Dakshayini S. Appa said that the sangha has decided to give scholarship to 90 meritorious students, 60 from the State syllabus and 30 students in CBSE syllabus, who have secured the highest marks in entrance examinations conducted by the institution.

The scholarship ranges from 100%, 50% to 25%. For State syllabus, the first top 20 students will get admission for I PU course with 100% scholarship for college and hostel fees. Students who have secured 21st rank to 40th rank will get 50% scholarship and those with 41st rank to 60th rank will get 25% exemption on college and hostel fees as scholarship.

The top 10 students with the highest marks in the CBSE stream will be eligible for 100% scholarship, while students with 11th rank to 20th rank will get 50% scholarship and those with the 21st rank to 30th rank can avail of 25% scholarship, Ms. Appa added.

Entrance test

Secretary of the Vidya Vardhak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh said that the entrance exam has two sections, Science and Mathematics. The Science paper will have 25 questions each (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and the Mathematics paper will have 25 questions.

Students can score four marks for every correct answer and will lose one mark for every wrong answer.