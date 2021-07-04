Sharanbasaveshwar shrine to reopen today

KALABURAGI

04 July 2021 20:01 IST

The historic Sharanbasaveshwar Shrine in Kalaburagi will reopen for darshan by devotees on Monday following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State government due to the outbreak of the second wave.

Volunteers and staff took up extensive cleaning of the shrine and its surroundings and also the entire sprawling complex.

Darshan to devotees of the Samadhi of 18th century saint Lord Sharanbasaveshwar was closed on April 23 in the wake of the restrictions imposed by the government following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharanbasaveshwar Samasthan Dr. Sharnbasawappa Appa said that all conditions imposed by the government for the reopening of the shrine will be followed strictly and devotees will be allowed to have the darshan of the Samadhi of Lord Sharanbasaveshwar wearing masks and after sanitising themselves while maintaining social distancing.