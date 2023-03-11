ADVERTISEMENT

Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine decked up for rathotsava

March 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine decked up for the historic 201st annual car festival to be held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The historic Sharanabasaveshwar shine in Kalaburagi city is all decked up to witness the annual car festival (rathotsava) to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of saint and social reformer Lord Sharanabasaveshwar, who was an embodiment of sacrifice and who made the spirit of dasoha culture a way of life among the people of the region.

People from across the country and abroad cutting across the communal lines converge in the sprawling Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex to witness the historic event of the rathotsava and the ascension of the holy order (peetharohana) of the 8th Peetadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Sharnbasvappa Appa and the 9th Peetadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan Doddappa Appa.

On the occasion, people will have a glimpse of the silver plate (Prasada Battalu) used by the saint. The Prasada Battalu, which is displayed once in a year during the car festival, will be displayed to the devotees by Dr. Appa to signal the beginning of the rathotsava. Along with Prasada Battau, the devotees would also get a chance to view the “Linga Sajjike’‘ (the casket used for keeping the Linga) made in sandalwood and used by Saint Sharanabasaveshwar.

One of the highlights of this year’s rathotsava and Sharnabasaveshwar jathra is for the first time “projection mapping” of the life and the miracles performed by Saint Sharanabasaveshwar will be beamed using the laser technology after the completion of the rathotsava and other rituals on Sunday evening.

