Sharanabasaveshwar College of Commerce gets A Grade from NAAC

KALABURAGI

02 February 2022 22:05 IST

Sharanabasaveshwar College of Commerce, one of the oldest degree colleges in Kalaburagi run by the prestigious Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha, has been awarded A Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)

Principal of the college Indira Shetkar, quoting from a communiqué issued by NAAC, said that Sharanabasaveshwar College of Commerce, established in 1961, has improved its previous standing from B Grade accorded by NAAC in 2015 to A Grade now.In the 2015 assessment by NAAC, the college had scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.54 and during the current year’s assessment, it scored a high 3.15 CGPA.

The college scored high grading under all seven criteria and came through the grueling online and offline assessment carried out by NAAC with ease. Of the seven criteria fixed by NAAC for the accreditation process, the college scored 3.4 CGPA in curricular aspects, 3.2 CGPA in teaching-learning and evaluation, 2.85 CGPA in research, innovations and extension, 2.86 CGPA in infrastructure and learning resources, 3.38 CGPA in student support and progression, 3 CGPA in governance, leadership and management and 3.14 CGPA in institutional values and best practices taking the overall CGPA to 3.15 to get NAAC A Grade.

A three-member peer team of NAAC headed by noted educationist Murlidhar Chandekar from Maharashtra, Yadagiri Madarapu from Telangana, who was member co-ordinator, and Hetal Mehta from Gujarat, who was a member of the peer team, visited the college on January 28 and 29 and inspected all infrastructure facilities and interacted with the teaching staff and students before coming to a conclusion to accord A Grade to the college.