Sharanabasaveshwar College of Arts gets A+ in NAAC assessment

November 03, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sharanabasaveshwar College of Arts, run by Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Kalaburagi, has been awarded the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the first round of assessment.

Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa, the eighth peethadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan, and Dr. Dakshayini Appa, Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, addressing presspersons at Dasoha Mahamane on Friday, said that the three-member team from NAAC including Dr. Jogesh Kakati, NAAC team chairperson, Dr. Ramanlal Modi, team member, and Dr. Santanu Kumar Swain, coordinator, visited the institution on October 26 and 27.

After assessing the infrastructure, teaching standards, governance of the institution, research innovations and interacting with teachers and students, the team has awarded a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.39 to the institute based on which it has been enlisted as ‘A +’ grade institute.

Dr. Sureshkumar Nandagaon, principal of the Arts College said that it was awarded B+ grade in 2004, and it was awarded B++ in 2016. The institute has plans to introduce new courses in the coming academic year, he added.

Basavaraj Deshmukh, secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, and Dr. Niranjan Nisty, Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, were present.

