Sharana Mela likely to be a low-key event this time

Belagavi

12 January 2022 01:01 IST

It is likely that Sharana Mela, an annual congregation of a variety of Lingayat associations and followers of Sri Basaveshwara, will be a low-key affair this year at Kudalasangama due to concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases.

The conference was held in 2019 and 2020 despite COVID-19, as the intensity of the epidemic was not high in January of both the years. It is being held uninterrupted since 1990.

Chairperson of the Mela Reception Committee Mathe Ganga Devi will chair a meeting of the committee in Bagalkot on Wednesday, to decide the course of action. “I think we will have a small event. A small group of seers and devotees will conduct the religious rituals and prayers. However, the public gathering will not be held,’’ said a member of the committee.

