Sharana Mela from Thursday

January 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Basava Dharma Peetha will host a three-day 36th Sharana Mela at the historic Kudalasangama in Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district from Thursday.

Jagati Lingayat Mahasabha district president Prabhuling Mahagaonkar and secretary R.G. Shetagar, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Sharana Mela on Friday and also lay the foundation stone for a 112 ft tall statue of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on the occasion.

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil will hoist the Basava Dharma Peetha flag in the presence of peetha president Mate Gangadevi.

A religious congregation will commence on Thursday to mark the beginning of the Sharana Mela and Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the mela on that day.

Sri Annadhana Bharati Appanna Swami of Sri Hadapad Appanna Mahasamsthana Math in Tangadagi, Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district, will hoist the mela flag.

To mark the Basava Dharma foundation day on Saturday, the peetha will perform day-long rituals, including prayer, recitations of Vachanas of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and his contemporaries.

Mr. Shetagar said that more than three lakh people from across India will participate in the three-day event.