Sharana Aarti by Varanasi priests highlight of this year’s Sharanabasaveshwar annual car festival

March 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A team of priests from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be performing Sharana Aarti during the Rathotsava of the annual Jatra Mahotsav to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of 18th century social reformer and saint Sharanabasaveshwar which will begin in Kalaburagi on March 12.

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Dr Sharnbaswappa Appaji will inaugurate the festivities by offering the traditional Ganga Puja.

For the first time, the 12-member team of priests from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be performing the Sharana Aarti on the lines of the Ganga Aarti after the completion of the Rathotsava in the evening on March 12.

The Sharana Aarti will be an eye-catching spectacle and the priests from Varanasi will perform the Aarti on a specially erected pedestal to facilitate the people to watch the spectacle.

The six-day religious discourses in the evening will be followed by cultural activities. On the sixth day after the Rathotsava, a 30-member troupe of Poojya Chiranjivi Dodappa Appa Kala Balaga will perform a drama on Mahadasohi Sharanabasaveshwar.

Dr. Appaji and Dakshayani S. Appa said that the Dasoha Jnana Ratna Award consisting of a cash prize of ₹50,000, a citation, a plaque and a shawl will be presented to the Jagannath Diggi couple in recognition of their socio-religious services.