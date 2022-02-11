Karnataka

Sharada temple to come up in Kashmir

A new temple for Goddess Sharada will come up in Kashmir and the Sringeri Mutt will offer a panchaloha statue of the goddess for the temple, said a release.

The new temple is coming up at Teetwal, on the banks of the Kishanganga, near the Line of Control. This is the place from where the annual pilgrimage of devotees to Sarvajna Peetha of Goddess Sharadamba in Kashmir, now in PoK, would begin.

Ravinder Pandita, representative of Sharada yatra (Sarvajna Peeth) Temple Committee, recently visited Sringeri and met senior seer Bharati Tirtha Swami and junior seer Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami. He sought their blessings and cooperation of the mutt for the construction of the temple in Kashmir, where Goddess Sharada is referred to as “Kashmira puravaasini”.

V.R. Gowrishankar, CEO of the mutt, said they would offer full support for the temple construction at Teetwal and offer a new panchaloha statue of Goddess Sharada for the temple, the release added.


