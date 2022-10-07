Sharada idol handed over by Sringeri Mutt for temple near LoC

Devotees from Kashmir received the panchaloha idol of Goddess Sharada from Vidhushekhara Bharati, junior seer of Sringeri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharada Peetha of Sringeri has offered a panchaloha idol of Goddess Sharada for a new temple coming up in Kashmir. The idol was handed over to devotees of Kashmir in a ceremony at the mutt in Sringeri on October 5.

Bharathi Tirtha Swami and Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami of the mutt worshipped the idol before handing it over to the devotees. Ravinder Pandita, a representative of the Sharada Yatra (Sarvajna Peeth) Temple Committee, and other devotees received the idol from Vidhushekhara Bharati, junior seer of the mutt.

Temple at Teetwal

The new temple is coming at Teetwal, on the banks of the Kishanganga, near the Line of Control (LoC). This is the place from where many devotees take out the annual pilgrimage to the Sarvajna Peetha of Goddess Sharadamba in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sringeri Mutt CEO V.R. Gowrishankar said about 1,200 years ago Adi Shankaracharya visited Kashmir and ascended the Sarvajna Peetha. Efforts were being made to organise regular visit to the Sarvajna Peetha.

He said kumbhabhishekha of the new temple would be held in 2023 with the blessings of Sringeri mutt seers.