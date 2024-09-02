ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar visits cancer hospital in Belagavi

Published - September 02, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar during his visit to a cancer hospital being built by KLE Society in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MP and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar visited a 300-bed cancer hospital being built by KLE Society in Belagavi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawar recalled that he had performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the hospital in 2011 and said that he is happy at the quick pace of construction.

He asked doctors to provide quality treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE Society chairman and BJP leader Prabhakar Kore said that the work on the building is completed in most respects and the hospital will start functioning in two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that one section of the hospital is already open and it is being used to treat patients.

Hospital director Mallikarjun Jali and members of the board of directors of the society Mahantesh Kavatagimath and V.S. Sadhunavar accompanied the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin Gangane, Chief Executive Officer Naveen N., N.S. Mahantashetti and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US