Sharad Pawar visits cancer hospital in Belagavi

Published - September 02, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar during his visit to a cancer hospital being built by KLE Society in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar during his visit to a cancer hospital being built by KLE Society in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MP and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar visited a 300-bed cancer hospital being built by KLE Society in Belagavi on Monday.

Mr. Pawar recalled that he had performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the hospital in 2011 and said that he is happy at the quick pace of construction.

He asked doctors to provide quality treatment.

KLE Society chairman and BJP leader Prabhakar Kore said that the work on the building is completed in most respects and the hospital will start functioning in two months.

He said that one section of the hospital is already open and it is being used to treat patients.

Hospital director Mallikarjun Jali and members of the board of directors of the society Mahantesh Kavatagimath and V.S. Sadhunavar accompanied the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin Gangane, Chief Executive Officer Naveen N., N.S. Mahantashetti and others were present.

