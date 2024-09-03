Sharad Pawar says do not acquire land with fertile soil for infrastructure projects

Across the country, various government agencies are taking over fertile farmland for construction of roads, dams and other infrastructure projects or such land are being given to industries. This can have serious consequences like affecting food security, the former Union Agriculture Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said in Belagavi on Monday.

“Farmers love their land. They like to preserve it for generations. Some of their children may want to continue the profession. But then, the infrastructure projects deprive them of this and then, they will be forced to migrate to big cities or take up menial jobs,” he said.

“Taking fertile land for such projects is not advisable,” he said, addressing a gathering during the birth centenary celebrations of Maratha Bank former chairman Arjunrao Ghorpade.

He said that it is ironical that the livelihood of countless farmers has been destroyed to create dams that provide irrigation for a small portion of land in several States, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra.

He went on to recall his association with Mr. Ghorpade. He (Ghorpade) used to speak of supporting families with limited means to diversify their professions. He did so, for over 50 years of his life in cooperation and 25 years as chairman of the bank. The people of Belagavi stood by him, he said.

