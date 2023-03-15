Shantaveri Gopala Gowda remembered in Shivamogga

March 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Hassan

People of the current generation keep remembering socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda because he was a politician who neither played the caste card nor entered the legislature to make money, said senior journalist Dinesh Aminmattu.

He was speaking after releasing two books on Shantaveri Gopala Gowda in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Mr. Aminmattu said casteism, corruption, ignorance, hypocrisy and ideological bankruptcy were the five major sins in politics. “Shantaveri Gopala Gowda never committed any of these sins and hence he is remembered even today. However, in the present day, these sins have become the essential qualities of winnability to claim a party ticket”, he said.

Any political party would consider the caste and financial capacity of an aspirant before fielding him or her in an election. Besides that, the party would want their candidates to be ignorant and ideologically bankrupt so that they would follow the party’s decision without questioning, he said.

Further, he said, Shantaveri Gopalagowda was elected to the Assembly three times. People contributed money for his campaign and also elected him, defeating a financially strong candidate fielded against him. “The voters of that era were responsible for electing a personality like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda to the Assembly”, he said.

Talking about corruption in politics, he said that money had become an integral part of elections. “The reason our roads develop potholes and buildings collapse is because of corruption. The representatives spend money to get elected and recover the same in the form of commission. People like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda did not face such a situation. His pockets remained empty from the beginning to the end of his career”, he said.

Siddangouda Patil, journalist and activist, recalled the contributions of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda in bringing about land reforms and the emancipation of farmers’ lives.

Konandur Lingappa, a former legislator and long-time associate of Gopala gowda, spoke on the occasion.

Sadanadalli Shantaveri, a collection of Gopala Gowda’s speeches, has been edited by Konandur Lingappa. It was first published in 1971. Now it has been republished by Aharnishi Publication. Another book, Samajavadad Sahyadri, edited by Kigga Rajashekhar S.G., was also released on the occasion. The programme was jointly organised by the People’s Lawyers’ Guild, Aharnishi Publications, and Jana Prakashana.

P. Puttaiah, socialist, M. Gurumurthy, social activist, K.P. Sripal, advocate, Akshata Hunchadakate, poet and publisher, and others were present on the occasion.