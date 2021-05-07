‘Shankhanada’ Aravind passes away

Kannada actor Aravind (popular as ‘Shankhanada’ Aravind), 70, passed away due to COVID-19 here on Friday. His wife, Rama, a playback singer, had died of respiratory issues in January. Aravind is survived by a son and a daughter.

Aravind’s initial films were those directed by Kashinath and he went on to become popular as a comedian and as a character actor. The 1986 film Shankhanada that dealt with the then newly introduced panchayat raj system, in which he essayed the lead role, became a landmark for his career. He was also popular for his role in the film Bettada Hoovu.

In later years, as opportunities dwindled Aravind formed a troupe called Aravind Kalavrunda and toured the State doing “sangeeta and hasya rasayana”, a cultural evening of music and comedy.His entire family, wife, and daughter, Manasa Holla, also a singer, were part of the troupe. He also recently acted in a few Kannada teleserials.

Renuka Sharma dead

Well-known Kannada director Renuka Sharma also succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday. Dr. Rajkumar-starrer Kaviratna Kalidasa was his landmark film. In later years, he directed several films with devotional themes.