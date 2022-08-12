Shankargouda Patil selected for Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 12, 2022 19:43 IST

Shankargouda V. Patil | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Shankargouda Veerangouda Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been selected for the prestigious ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2022’.

Mr. Patil, who has been appointed as the investigation officer in the PSI exam scam case, has an excellent track record of solving cases. In 2019, the officer, while serving as circle police inspector in Sedam taluk, solved a rape and murder case reported from Yakapur village in Chincholi taluk and the charge sheet was filed within 22 days from the date of the crime. The accused Yallappa was sentenced to death in 100 days.

As part of the PSI recruitment scam probe, the CID team led by him has arrested influential people from political background, including the alleged kingpin Rudragouda Patil, his elder brother and Congress leader Mahantesh Patil, BJP leader Divya Hagargi, and Manjunath Melkundi.

Mr. Patil is a native of Ramgiri village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district.

