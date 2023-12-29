Shankar Pratishthan scholarship for one engineering, 11 medical students announced

December 29, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 11 students from the first year medical stream and one student from the engineering stream have been selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthan Scholarship this year.

The pratishthan will honour the meritorious students during its 24th anniversary celebrations to be held in Kalaburagi on January 1.

Pratishthan president H. Veerabhadrappa and secretary Narendra Badasheshi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the students will get scholarship during their academic course from 2023-2028.

Those selected for the medical scholarship are: Gautam Kalkutkar, Harshit C., Marulasiddanagouda, Mohammad Suleman, Sharanayya Hokkarani, Gayatri Shinde, Vishwas Andeli, Archana Premshekar, Dinesh Kumar, Lakshmi Hallur and Santosh Mallikarjun.

Ranjeeta has been selected for the scholarship from the engineering stream.

All the students will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹1,500 for the next 54 months during their course.

Prof. Badasheshi said that the pratishthan received 288 applications, of which 12 meritorious students have been selected. The students selected for the scholarships are from poor economic background and priority has been given to those who studied in rural areas and Kannada-medium schools, he added.

Vaidya Shri Award

Secunderabad-based medical professional K. Vijayalakshmi has been selected for the prestigious Dr. P.S. Shankar National Vaidyashri Award. Dr. Vijayalakshmi is a founder-managing partner of Vijaya Health Care Hospital and VHC Diagnostics, Secunderabad.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi has also served as general secretary of the Satya Sadhana Foundation, established in 2001 for providing free medical treatment and free education to the poor in society.

Vaidya Sahitya Award

Amarnath Solapure, former Registrar of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, has been selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidya Sahitya Award. Dr. Solapure has made immense contribution to the medical field through his research works and by publishing health-related books.

