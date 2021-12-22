Shankar Foundation awards for Sudarshan, Choontharu

Medical practitioner and chairman of the State Government’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 M.K. Sudarshan and dentist Muralimohan Choontharu have been selected for the prestigious Dr. P.S. Shankar National Vaidyashri Award and Dr. P.S. Shankar Shreshta Vaidya Sahitya Award, respectively.

A note released by P.S. Shankar Foundation secretary Narendra Badasheshi said that the awards will be presented to the doctors who have made significant contributions to the field of medical science and medical literature at a programme to be organised at Visveswaraya Bhavan in Kalaburagi on January 1, 2022, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of renowned doctor and medical teacher Nadoja Dr. P.S. Shankar.

Dr. Sudarshan, who is serving as the Director of Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru, was a former member of the World Health Organisation (WHO). His work in the field of rabies control is recognised worldwide.

Mangaluru-based Dr. Choontharu is known for his writings on various topics in the field of medical science. He has published over 20 books in Kannada that deal with different aspects of preventive care.

“P.S. Shankar Foundation has been offering financial assistance to medical students from poor and rural backgrounds in the form of scholarships. Due to COVID-19 and the resultant delays in the finalisation of admissions to medical colleges, we are unable to find meritorious students from the weaker sections of society at present. We will, however, continue the offerings this year also after admissions to medical colleges are completed. We will either transfer the funds directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries or hand over cheques to them in person, depending on the situation in the backdrop of the prevailing pandemic,” Mr. Badasheshi told The Hindu.