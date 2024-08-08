ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar Bidari to become chief of Karnataka unit of Veerashaiva Mahasabha

Published - August 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Bidari | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Shankar Bidari is set to become the president of the Karnataka State unit of All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

Mr. Bidari was the lone candidate to file nomination papers for the post. Sources said August 11 is the last day for withdrawal of the nomination and Mr. Bidari’s election would be announced on that day. He will succeed N. Thippanna, former MLC.

Sources said elections to the Mahasabha would be held in September. Currently, Congress MLA and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa is the president of the all-India body.

