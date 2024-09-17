GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shamanur Shivashankarappa elected unopposed as Veerashaiva Mahasabha president

Published - September 17, 2024 05:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shamanur Shivashankarappa. File.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa was elected unopposed as president of the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha for another term on Sunday.

A note from the mahasabha said that the senior Congress leader was elected unopposed on Sunday as it was the last date for withdrawing nomination and he was the only person in the fray.

While Mr. Shivashankarappa is presently an MLA, his son S.S. Mallikarjun is a Minister and his daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun an MP.

