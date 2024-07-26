ADVERTISEMENT

Shalini Rajneesh is next Chief Secretary

Published - July 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Shalini Rajneesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajaneesh will succeed Rajaneesh Goel, who happens to be her husband, as the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. Mr. Goel is set to superannuate on July 31. The Cabinet approved her appointment on Friday. A notification in this regard was issued later in the day.

“The Cabinet had given the power to the Chief Minister to decide on the next Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister on Friday proposed Ms. Rajaneesh’s name and the Cabinet accepted it,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said.

A 1989 batch officer, Ms. Rajaneesh started her civil service career in Mangaluru as Assistant Commissioner. She will have a tenure of nearly three years.

Teams of Ministers to be set up

Informal inter-departmental teams of Ministers could be formed soon to coordinate on subjects that would matter to more than one department.

This comes after the government faced embarrassment recently when Labour Minister Santosh Lad and IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge did not see eye-to-eye over the proposal to increase the work hours to 14 hours a day in the IT sector. The Bill to provide “flexibility” that was expected to be moved in this session did not come up after the “turf war”.

On Friday, the Cabinet is learnt to have discussed the issue.

“The Cabinet felt that group of Ministers could be formed into a team to discuss matters that would concern more than one department. The team could bring better coordination,” a senior Minister said.

