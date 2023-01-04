Shakti’s 50th anniversary tour to be kicked off on January 20 in Bengaluru

January 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The commemorative 50th anniversary tour of Shakti, the internationally renowned Indo-Jazz fusion band, will be kicked off with their first concert in Bengaluru on January 20.

The 50th Anniversary Concert is presented by JSW Group, in Association with HSBC, and co-sponsored by The Hindu and 100 Pipers Glassware, promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions & Paytm Insider.

Formed by three like-minded musicians in the year 1973, the band Shakti now comprises John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and V. Selvaganesh, who have come together for a world tour, and a studio album. After the concert in Bengaluru, the band will travel to Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi for more shows. In summer and fall, they will continue the tour in Europe and America. The concerts will be an “east - meets - west musical confluence” the organisers said.

“It’s really a thrill,” McLaughlin said of Shakti’s 50th anniversary plans. “I’m delighted to be part of this marvellous tradition of the Shakti group.”

“This group is everything that I could possibly imagine in a music offering,” said Zakir Hussain. “As far as I’m concerned, it is the pinnacle, the musical nirvana of my musical career,” he added.

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation, said, “Shakti championed the cause of fusion, bringing Indian and Western music forms together. Their music nourishes the soul, and energises the mind. Supporting their 50th Anniversary World Tour in India reinforces JSW’s idea of unity in diversity and celebrates the glory of creative collaboration across borders.”