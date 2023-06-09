‘Shakti’ to be rolled out at Mysuru suburban bus stand on June 11

June 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The much-awaited launch of ‘Shakti’, the scheme of free travel for women in select State transport buses, will happen in Mysuru on Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m.

By issuing ‘zero fare tickets’ to women passengers, the scheme will be rolled out at the Mysuru suburban bus stand.

Free travel for women in buses was one of the guarantees announced by the Congress as part of its poll promise. This is the first of five guarantees that are being formally inaugurated.

A stage function has been arranged by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at the suburban bus stand ahead of the launch.

“We have invited Minister in-charge of Mysuru district (H.C. Mahadevappa) to inaugurate the free travel scheme. The elected representatives have also been invited. The programme will be held between 12 noon to 1 p.m. By issuing a ticket, the scheme will be launched,” said in-charge Divisional Controller (Mysuru division) Mari Gowda.

All daily schedules run by the Mysuru division will be operated on the launch day. “If a need arises, we can add extra buses on the routes. The total trips on the Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch alone is 500,” he said.

He said the conductors have been sensitised about their responsibilities and how to conduct themselves with women passengers in view of the launch of the scheme.

The DC said ‘zero fare tickets’ will be issued to women passengers since the record of their travel has to be documented and data has to be sent to the head office.