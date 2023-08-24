Shakti scheme in Shivamogga division

August 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has incurred a cost of ₹17.34 crore towards the Shakti that allows women to travel free.

Since the scheme was launched on June 11 this year, the women have been availing of the benefit. In June 12,39,661 travelled free, registering an expenditure of ₹4.25 crore. In July, the total number of passengers travelled was 24,01,246 and they incurred an expenditure of ₹7.67 crore. In the current month, up to August 22, as many as 16,64,330 people availed themselves of the benefit, and the total expense was ₹5.42 crore, according to a release issued by the KSRTC.

Vijay Kumar, Divisional Controller of KSRTC, said that the State government will reimburse the expenses incurred towards the scheme. The scheme had benefited women. “We have taken measures to ensure effective implementation of the scheme by deputing supervisors. Additional buses are drawn during festivals to manage the demand”, he said.