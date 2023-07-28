Shakti scheme has empowered citizens to travel and boosted tourism: HK Patil

July 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tourism Minister H.K. Patil on Friday said that the government is committed to empowering citizens through travel and that the Shakti scheme has been playing an instrumental role in the same. Speaking at the ‘India International Travel Mart’ (IITM) which facilitated interaction between the tourism industry and corporate buyers, customers, and travel traders, he said that the platform presented an opportunity to showcase Karnataka as a premier travel destination.

“Yesterday marked a significant milestone with the first meeting of the empowered committee of tourism where travel proposals worth ₹300 crore investment were cleared. This fuels job opportunities for the underprivileged,” Mr. Patil further said.

The event saw more than 400 exhibitors from various travel-trade organisations and tourism boards. Participants from 22 Indian States and 15 countries such as Thailand and Nepal showcased various travel options like pilgrimage, adventure, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. The event promoted the tourist destinations in Karnataka by exhibiting its archaeology, culture, and heritage. IITM also publicised the upcoming Mysuru Dasara Festival and garnered attention for many winter holiday packages.

Sanjay Hakhu, Director of Sphere Travel Media, who have organised IITM, said, “As we recover from the pandemic to get back to business mode, India has emerged as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel industry”.

