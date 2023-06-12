‘Shakti’ scheme and bus passes to cost govt. ₹4,050 crore annually, claims Mahadevappa

June 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

‘Shakti’, the free travel scheme for women through KSRTC introduced on Sunday, June 11, and the concessional rate of travel through the State-run transport corporation’s bus passes, will together cost the State government ₹4,050 crore, said Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, June 12, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said an estimated 40 lakh women are expected to benefit from the Shakti scheme while another 11 lakh travellers will be using the bus pass facility of KSRTC.

A total of 51 lakh travellers will benefit from Shakti and the bus pass scheme. “Annually, it will cost the government ₹4,050 crore,” he said.

He said a Group D employee in a city like Bengaluru spends around ₹1,000 every month on travel by bus. Thus, the amount can be saved by the family.

He said the Congress had sought to achieve women’s empowerment through Shakti, the free travel scheme. The scheme has not been launched with a political purpose or for electoral gains, he said.

Pointing out that several women in rural areas had not visited tourist centres or other places, Mr. Mahadevappa said that the scheme will help them travel and through it earn “experience, wisdom, knowledge”.

When his attention was drawn to the criticism for the scheme in certain quarters, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Hindu Code Bill, which sought to provide equality to women, was also opposed by “Manuvadis”. “It is the same mind that is also opposing this scheme,” he remarked.

He called upon the media to take reaction from women, who are making use of Shakti scheme, and said their reactions will silence the critics.

To another question, Mr. Mahadevappa said there is “no acute scarcity of drinking water at present”.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru on Saturday, June 10, has issued necessary directions to the officials in the regard.

With regard to scholarships, Mr. Mahadevappa said educational institutions had been instructed against denying admissions to students because of delay in scholarships and added that the problems pertaining to student scholarships will be sorted out soon.

