Shakti scheme a success, says Minister

September 24, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Labour Minister Santosh Lad ride on a bus in Hubballi on Sunday.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Labour Minister Santosh Lad ride on a bus in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women has been a great success. It has led to a 30% increase in the number of passengers in public transport, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of North Western Karnataka Transport Corporation.

The average number of passengers carried by KSRTC and other State transport undertaking buses before the Shakti scheme was 85 lakh. But, now, it has gone up to 1.10 crore, because of the Shakti scheme. “This is a testament to our long-term vision and commitment,” the Minister said.

The government is making regular payments to the State transport undertakings as reimbursement for the free travelling by women, he said. The government will spend ₹1,500 crore on modernisation of the State transport undertakings. Of this, ₹150 crore will be given to NWKRTC, he said. As many as 13,000 new personnel will be recruited.

“We are committed to improving passenger amenities, protecting the interests of employees and strengthening the State transport undertakings. We have supplied NWKRTC with 325 new buses. We are introducing electric buses in phases as there will be no fossil fuel buses in the future. We are utilising the Union government’s subsidy to increase electrification of buses and bus stands,” he said.

As many as ₹15 crore has been released for introducing electric buses, electrification of bus stands and other facilities in Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi. A sum of ₹45 crore will be released, he said.

Facilities will be provided to NWKRTC as it ferries around three lakh people per day in Hubballi Dharwad alone. A sum of ₹23 crore will be given for upgrade of Hosur bus stand and ₹13 crore for the Dharwad bus stand. He said that the allowances and award amounts have been increased. An accident insurance scheme is being introduced in association with SBI, the Minister said.

The Minister gave away awards to NWKRTC staff in various categories.

