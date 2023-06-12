Shakti scheme | 5.71 lakh women passengers travelled for free in State buses on Day 1

June 12, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 5,71,023 women travelled for free in non-premium State-run buses on June 11, following the launch of the much-awaited Shakti scheme in Karnataka by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the ticket value of women passengers who availed the scheme yesterday is ₹1,40,22,878. The data shared by KSRTC is based on the travel from 1.00 pm to 12 am on June 11.

However, the KSRTC in a statement on Monday said, “There are many schedules due to return by late evening/night today/tomorrow. Hence, the number of women passengers travelled in those buses are not included in the data.”

According to an earlier statement by the KSRTC, it was estimated that around 41.81 lakh women (including 11.58 passholders) would benefit from this scheme.

Officials said that only 5.71 lakh passengers travelled on launch day because the scheme was inaugurated after 1 pm. Eventually, the number of women passengers will increase in buses, according to KSRTC officials.

What is the Shakti scheme?

The newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka launched the first among five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’: a scheme which offers women free travel in non-premium services offered by State–run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs).

The State government will issue the ‘Shakti Smart Card’ after receiving applications from women, including students, through the Seva Sindhu portal. Until then, it has asked RTCs to accept any identity card issued by Central or State government that carries the photograph and address of the beneficiary to issue ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket). The government has directed the issuance of smart cards to be completed within three months.

The free travel scheme is restricted within the State for women who are domicile of Karnataka. They will be able to travel in general and express services operated by the RTCs.

The government has identified Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavatha, Airavatha Club Class, Airavatha Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, EV Power Class as those services that will not come under the free travel scheme. The government has also reserved 50% of the seats for men in the services which women are eligible to avail in all RTCs, except BMTC services.

