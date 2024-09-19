GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shakti: Pushpa Amarnath meets women commuters

Updated - September 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Pushpa Amarnath, vice-chairperson, State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee interacted with the women passengers on Shakti, a free travel scheme for women, travelling in a bus, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Pushpa Amarnath, vice-chairperson, State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee interacted with the women passengers on Shakti, a free travel scheme for women, travelling in a bus, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

State Government Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath on Thursday travelled in a KSRTC bus from Mysuru to Mandya, interacting with the women passengers for feedback on the Shakti, one of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government.

Ms. Amarnath, while thanking the Siddaramaiah government for providing free travel for women in State transport buses, said the scheme has largely benefitted women and they are happy about the free travel benefit extended to them. “After more than a year of the scheme, the women are happily using the benefit, commuting to their destinations. The women are praising the government for the scheme,” she said.

While stating that the guarantee schemes will not be discontinued at any cost as speculated by the Opposition, she said the government was in the process of strengthening the schemes and said more buses would be added to the existing fleet for ferrying more passengers daily. “The schemes have been launched for the people. Both the rich and the poor are using the Shakti benefit. All the schemes will continue in the coming years,” she added.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:46 pm IST

