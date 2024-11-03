ADVERTISEMENT

Shakti helped women to have darshan of Hasanamba: DKS

Published - November 03, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, whose statements on Shakti scheme — free bus travel for women — triggered a debate over its continuation, on Sunday claimed that the scheme had helped women devotees from across the State to seek blessings of Goddess Hasanamba in Hassan.

Providing statistics on the visitors to the temple that opens once in a year, the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, in a note, said that around 19 lakh devotees received blessings from the goddess during the nine days, and about ₹9 crore was collected. “Because of free travel, such a huge number of devotees could come. Barring a few stray incidents, the event went off well. The government is proud of the achievement,” he said in the note.

