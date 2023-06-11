‘Shakti’ for women: Free bus travel scheme rolled out in Karnataka

June 11, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, June 11, launched the first among five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’: a scheme which offers women free travel in non-premiere services offered by State–run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs).

Mr. Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the scheme and also issued smart cards to five beneficiaries at the event held on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took on the role of a bus conductor, issuing free tickets to women passengers in Majestic bus station. He issued the tickets to women passengers who were travelling from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that in India, women’s participation in the workforce was shrinking. “Women represented only 24% of India’s formal and informal workforce and since 2014, their participation has been shrinking. The Shakti scheme will help women to be part of the workforce and will contribute to the development of the State and the country,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the district in-charge ministers and legislators simultaneously launched the scheme in their respective districts and constituencies.

Issuance of Shakti Smart Cards

The State government will issue the ‘Shakti Smart Card’ after receiving applications from women, including students, through the Seva Sindhu portal. Until then, it has asked RTCs to accept any identity card issued by Central or State government that carries the photograph and address of the beneficiary to issue ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket). The government has directed the issuance of smart cards to be completed within three months.

The free travel scheme is restricted within the State for women who are domicile of Karnataka. They will be able to travel in general and express services operated by the RTCs.

The government has identified Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavatha, Airavatha Club Class, Airavatha Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, EV Power Class as those services that will not come under the free travel scheme. The government has also reserved 50% of the seats for men in the services which women are eligible to avail in all RTCs, except BMTC services.

