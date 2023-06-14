‘Shakti’ effect: Passenger load inching close to 100% in Mysuru

June 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The passenger load on buses operated by the KSRTC division in Mysuru is inching closer to 100%, thanks to ‘Shakti’ that was launched on June 11. From 60-65%, the load factor has gone up to 90-95% after the rollout of the free travel scheme for women.

KSRTC officials in Mysuru said they were expecting that the passenger load may even cross 100% and more once colleges across the district start in fullscale, increasing the travel of girl students.

Though the division has not seen any immediate necessity of adding extra buses to meet the rush, officials said they are prepared to augment the fleet in the days ahead in case the demand arises. The existing fleet of buses was taking care of the rise in passenger load, they added.

The day after the launch of Shakti, 2.09 lakh women travelled in buses other than luxury services. The number went up on the second day, 2.33 lakh women travelled. On Wednesday, most buses were found running full and the number may even cross two lakh, said Mysuru Divisional Controller (incharge) Mari Gowda.

He told The Hindu that the response from women travelers has been overwhelming not just in urban centres but also in rural areas too. The feedback is good and whatever arrangement the division did for Shakti resulted in smooth operations.

On an average, four lakh passengers travelled in Mysuru division before Shakti. But it never had data on the number of women travellers. It has now since zero fare tickets are issued.

“The sharp increase in passenger load is a clear indication of Shakti’s success since our fleet never had full occupancy before. The average load was 60-70% but it is now nearing 100%. The operations are running smoothly with no hurdles. If need be, more buses will be run on routes that are in demand,” the official said.

Mr. Gowda, who visited the taluks to check the running of buses since the launch of Shakti, said women are happy about the scheme, and are journeying to places they had never visited.

According to him, women travelling to work places like garment factories and jobs in industrial areas have shifted to buses instead of using private modes of transport. Working women are taking free rides in buses to their workplaces. This has led to a jump in passenger load and women are found waiting in large numbers at bus-stops.

“When the government has made a provision for free travel, why can’t it be used to our benefit? It has been launched to benefit us besides, it saves us money which we can use for other needs,” said some women travelling on KSRTC buses on intra-city routes here.

‘Shakti’ has not decreased passenger load on luxury buses like Airavat and Rajahamsa.

Mr. Gowda clarified that free travel for women in inter-State buses was not allowed to benefit those travelling long distances. “If a passenger to Coimbatore does not get a seat in an inter-State bus operated by us, they may be discouraged to use our services. In such buses, free travel is therefore not allowed,” he said.