GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Shakti’ driving devotees to temples, says CM

Revenue in most pilgrim centres in Karnataka has gone up after the rollout of free travel for women in State transport buses last year, Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru alone earned revenue of ₹49.64 crore in 2023-24, says Mr. Siddaramaiah

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outside the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 3, before presiding over the first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outside the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 3, before presiding over the first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

One of the key reasons for the increase in revenue in pilgrim centres in Karnataka is the free travel that has been offered to women travellers under the ‘Shakti’ guarantee scheme, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 3.

Speaking to reporters atop Chamundi hills after the presiding over the first meeting of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Temple Development Authority atop Chamundi hills here, he said the revenue generated in most pilgrimage sites in the State has been on the rise and he attributed this to the increase in the number of devotees visiting the sites. Almost all the sites have witnessed an increase in devotees and the key reason has been the ‘Shakti’ scheme, he claimed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the revenue generated in Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra here in 2023-24 was ₹49.64 crore. Subtracting expenditure of ₹20 crore, the net income earned was ₹28.18 crore.

Until July this year, the revenue earned at the temple was ₹17.04 crore and the expenditure was ₹6.97 crore. The net income earned so far was ₹10 crore, he informed.

The authority’s objective is to make the kshetra attractive, adding more facilities for the devotees and necessary infrastructure, he replied.

The Chief Minister said he asked the officials to prepare a plan for the development of steps leading to the hill temple.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said 24 temples that come under the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority will be surveyed. The survey is aimed to check encroachments of the temple properties. The next meeting of the authority will discuss the survey report, he added.

There has been an increase in the number of devotees climbing the steps to visit the temple and the devotees have cited facilities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.