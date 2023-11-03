HamberMenu
Shaheen Institute to conduct talent search exam on December 24

November 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shaheen Group of Institutes will be conducting the Shaheen Talent Search Exam (STSE)-2023 on December 24.

Abdul Qadeer, president of the Shaheen Group of Institutions, in a release said that the STS Exam will help students explore a world of opportunities and excel in the subjects to get admissions into professional courses.

Students who are appearing for the SSLC examinations this academic year (2023-24) can apply for the STS Exam. The syllabus for the exams includes questions from English, Mathematics and Science subjects of the Class 8, 9, and 10th (NCERT) and mental ability questions.

Students who secure top ranks will get a scholarship of ₹1.4 lakh, that covers free residential stay and coaching for NEET and JEE during the two-year period (PUC I and II). Toppers will get a scholarship of ₹70,000 as tuition fee, and those securing 50 marks will get a scholarship of ₹35,000 as tuition fee. Students with minimum passing marks will receive a scholarship of ₹7,000 for tuition fee.

The teachers will focus on each individual student and guide them with the resources needed to excel in the academic pursuits and help them to take competitive exams in future, he added.

