Shaheen Group signs pact with ASI to maintain historic madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar

Published - August 29, 2024 11:11 am IST - KALABURAGI

Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa, one of the iconic structures of the Bahmani sultanate

The Hindu Bureau

The madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Shaheen Group’s Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadeer signed the MoU with ASI Director (monuments) Zulfequar Ali in New Delhi on August 28 to adopt the structure under the Adopt-a-Heritage scheme.

As per the terms of the MoU, the group will maintain the heritage structure for the next five years at its own cost.

Shaheen Group’s Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadeer signed an MoU with ASI Director (monuments) Zulfequar Ali in New Delhi to adopt the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shaheen Group plans to set up infrastructure such as potable drinking water, toilets, waste management system, ramp development, and battery-operated vehicles and guides for tourists, first aid centre, CCTV camera surveillance and wifi.

“Mahmud Gawan madrasa was one of the most sought-after educational destinations in India in the 15th century. It attracted students from across the globe. Shaheen Group, which is also serving in the field of education, is happy to adopt the historic structure. We will develop the heritage building by putting all the necessary civic amenities in place and maintaining it for the next five years,” Mr. Qadeer said.

