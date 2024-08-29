GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shaheen Group signs pact with ASI to maintain historic madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar

Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa, one of the iconic structures of the Bahmani sultanate

Published - August 29, 2024 11:11 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar.

The madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa, one of the iconic structures of the Bahmani sultanate.

Shaheen Group’s Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadeer signed the MoU with ASI Director (monuments) Zulfequar Ali in New Delhi on August 28 to adopt the structure under the Adopt-a-Heritage scheme.

As per the terms of the MoU, the group will maintain the heritage structure for the next five years at its own cost.

Shaheen Group’s Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadeer signed an MoU with ASI Director (monuments) Zulfequar Ali in New Delhi to adopt the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar.

Shaheen Group’s Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadeer signed an MoU with ASI Director (monuments) Zulfequar Ali in New Delhi to adopt the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shaheen Group plans to set up infrastructure such as potable drinking water, toilets, waste management system, ramp development, and battery-operated vehicles and guides for tourists, first aid centre, CCTV camera surveillance and wifi.

“Mahmud Gawan madrasa was one of the most sought-after educational destinations in India in the 15th century. It attracted students from across the globe. Shaheen Group, which is also serving in the field of education, is happy to adopt the historic structure. We will develop the heritage building by putting all the necessary civic amenities in place and maintaining it for the next five years,” Mr. Qadeer said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.