Shaheen Group offers scholarship to flood and COVID-19-affected students

18 November 2020 02:18 IST

The Bidar-based Shaheen Educational Institute is offering scholarships for the 2021 NEET examination training to students affected by floods and COVID-19. Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions Abdul Qadeer said they have set part ₹5 crore for this. The scholarship will be offered to about 2,000 students.

Mr. Qadeer said the pandemic and floods has affected the preparation of talented students and they could not get the NEET ranking they wanted this year. The parents of these students are under financial distress and are not in a position to fund the training costs for the 2021 NEET examination. The institution is supporting such students. Free NEET coaching will be given to children who have lost their parents following COVID-19 infection, he said.

Scholarship will be offered in all the 42 branches of the institution in the country. Preference will be given to Kannada medium students. They will look at the NEET ranking this year and also the financial condition of the student. Aspirants can register their names on www.shaheengroup.org by November 25. For more information call 18001216235, he said.

Arbaaz Ahmed, who scored 700 marks in the NEET and stood 3rd in the State, also spoke.