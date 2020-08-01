Shaheen Group hostel to be used as care centre

Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. during the inauguration of COVID-19 care centre at a hostel run by Shaheen Group of Institutions in Bidar.

KALABURAGI

01 August 2020 03:00 IST

Shaheen Group of Institutions in Bidar has now joined hands with the district administration in its fight against COVID-19 by offering one of its hostels for setting up a COVID-19 care centre.

The 300-bed hostel near Shahapur Gate in the city, which has all the necessary amenities, was handed over to the district administration in a simple inaugural ceremony recently.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and Shaheen Group chairman Abdul Qadir were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. “The COVID-19 care centre is well-equipped with all amenities, including oxygen cylinder pipes. We have already had a COVID-19 centre at Zeera Function Hall and this will be the second one. We are planning to add more such centres in the days to come. I am very glad to see that civil society organisations such as Shaheen Group are increasingly joining hands with the district administration to fight the pandemic,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Mr. Gangwar recalled how the Shaheen Group helped the administration to collect throat swab samples from thousands of people when the novel coronavirus showed its presence for the first time in the city.