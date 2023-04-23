Shaheen College students do well in II PU exam

April 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud scoring a passing percentage of 94.64 in the PU examinations.

Bhoomika S. Veershette has topped the institution by securing 579 marks (96.50%) followed by Adarsh Rajkumar with 577 marks (96.17%), while Kavana H.D. and Amogh Bhande scored 576 marks each (96%).

Of the 1,327 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,256 students have cleared it. Of these, 371 students have obtained distinction, 783 First Class and 83 students have secured Second Class.

ADVERTISEMENT