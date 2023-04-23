ADVERTISEMENT

Shaheen College students do well in II PU exam

April 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud scoring a passing percentage of 94.64 in the PU examinations.

Bhoomika S. Veershette has topped the institution by securing 579 marks (96.50%) followed by Adarsh Rajkumar with 577 marks (96.17%), while Kavana H.D. and Amogh Bhande scored 576 marks each (96%).

Of the 1,327 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,256 students have cleared it. Of these, 371 students have obtained distinction, 783 First Class and 83 students have secured Second Class.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US