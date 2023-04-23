Shaheen College students do well in II PU exam

April 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud scoring a passing percentage of 94.64 in the PU examinations.

Bhoomika S. Veershette has topped the institution by securing 579 marks (96.50%) followed by Adarsh Rajkumar with 577 marks (96.17%), while Kavana H.D. and Amogh Bhande scored 576 marks each (96%).

Of the 1,327 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,256 students have cleared it. Of these, 371 students have obtained distinction, 783 First Class and 83 students have secured Second Class.