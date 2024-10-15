Shahapur now gets model degree college and hostel built at a cost of ₹12 crore

Shahapur town in Yadgir district has now got a model degree college and hostel building constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore.

The new model degree college has been constructed on 12.25 acres of land that belongs to the existing government degree college.

It has been constructed with an objective of ensuring proper education, with adequate infrastructure, for aspiring students.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who inaugurated the new college building on Monday, appealed to students to make use of the facilities provided and get themselves higher education.

The building was built from grants under the Rashtreeya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme of the BJP-led Union government. RUSA aims to provide equal development opportunities to all higher institutions and rectify weaknesses in the higher education system.

As many as 126 students in different courses have enrolled in the model college even as classes are scheduled to commence next month.

Students in Yadgir district, identified as an as an educationally backward district, are forced to shift to other districts for better educational facilities. By ensuring good quality education with lots of facilities, such a trend will change, believe educational experts.

