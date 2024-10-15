GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shahapur now gets model degree college and hostel built at a cost of ₹12 crore

The building has been built from grants under the Rashtreeya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme of the BJP-led Union government

Published - October 15, 2024 07:28 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Shahapur town in Yadgir district has now got a model degree college and hostel building constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore.

The new model degree college has been constructed on 12.25 acres of land that belongs to the existing government degree college.

It has been constructed with an objective of ensuring proper education, with adequate infrastructure, for aspiring students.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who inaugurated the new college building on Monday, appealed to students to make use of the facilities provided and get themselves higher education.

The building was built from grants under the Rashtreeya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme of the BJP-led Union government. RUSA aims to provide equal development opportunities to all higher institutions and rectify weaknesses in the higher education system.

As many as 126 students in different courses have enrolled in the model college even as classes are scheduled to commence next month.

Students in Yadgir district, identified as an as an educationally backward district, are forced to shift to other districts for better educational facilities. By ensuring good quality education with lots of facilities, such a trend will change, believe educational experts.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.