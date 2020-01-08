Shah to address rally in Hubballi on January 18

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s nationwide outreach programme to create awareness about Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Hubballi on January 18.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, BJP State general secretaries N. Ravi Kumar and Mahesh Tenginkai said Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur will address rallies in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, and Chikkodi prior to Mr. Shah’s rally.

“While Mr. Thakur will address rallies on January 11 in Belagavi and Chikkodi, Mr. Joshi will speak on the same day in Kalaburagi and Yadgir and on January 12 in Raichur district,” Mr. Tenginkai said.

On the progress of the ongoing outreach programme, Mr. Tenginkai said party workers had already visited about 4.65 lakh houses spread across 21,000 booths in Karnataka. The remaining 37,000 booths would be covered in the next few days,” he said.

100 houses

As part of the efforts to intensify the awareness campaign, the party has asked all its elected representatives right from gram panchayat members to the MLAs and MPs to visit at least 100 houses in their constituencies on January 11 and 12, Mr. Ravi Kumar said.

“We have planned bike rallies by the Yuva Morcha in taluk headquarters, and Bharat Mata Puja by Mahila Morcha workers and an intellectuals’ meet in district headquarters,” he said. Alleging that there was no substance in the anti-CAA protests, he claimed that the agitators had lost steam.